brand partnerships

Maotai halts its collaborations: A lesson in retaining a luxury brand identity
2 days ago
Qing Na

Maotai halts its collaborations: A lesson in retaining a luxury brand identity

Whilst brand collaborations can be a rewarding practice for generating digital sensation, as Chinese liquor giant Maotai has found out, they don't come without precautions and the possibility of short-lived consumer enthusiasm.

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Dec 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Sometimes the best way to create a brand movement is to team up with other brands that already have something you need. Culture Group's Michael Patent tells us how to make it work.

