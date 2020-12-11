brand partnerships

Search
Maotai halts its collaborations: A lesson in retaining a luxury brand identity
Whilst brand collaborations can be a rewarding practice for generating digital sensation, as Chinese liquor giant Maotai has found out, they don't come without precautions and the possibility of short-lived consumer enthusiasm.
Dec 11, 2020
Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Sometimes the best way to create a brand movement is to team up with other brands that already have something you need. Culture Group's Michael Patent tells us how to make it work.
