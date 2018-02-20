Search
brand equity
PROMOTED
1 day ago
How the open internet empowers Chinese brands going global to achieve brand power and incrementality
Chinese enterprises have become increasingly mature — so what is holding them back from achieving sustainable, transformative development?
Feb 20, 2018
CASE STUDY: How PropertyGuru boosted its media efficiency by 20%
Singapore-based real estate site PropertyGuru reaped the rewards of applying an experimental regression model for brand equity investments.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins