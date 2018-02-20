brand equity

CASE STUDY: How PropertyGuru boosted its media efficiency by 20%
Feb 20, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

CASE STUDY: How PropertyGuru boosted its media efficiency by 20%

Singapore-based real estate site PropertyGuru reaped the rewards of applying an experimental regression model for brand equity investments.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

5 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

6 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

7 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

9 The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

10 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war