brand awareness

Yahoo forges Southeast Asia content partnership with PropertyGuru
Aug 11, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Yahoo has forged a regional content partnership with online property portal group PropertyGuru to deliver property-related content to users across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

&C Guangzhou wins digital business for Amway's Atmosphere in China
Aug 6, 2010
Jane Leung

GUANGZHOU - Direct selling company Amway has tasked &C to handle digital duties for its home technology brand Amosphere Air Purifier.

