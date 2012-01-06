Search
What it takes to win a D&AD black Pencil during the pandemic
D&AD chief operating officer Dara Lynch interviews the 2021 black Pencil winners about how they made their award-winning campaigns.
Jan 6, 2012
Ogilvy hunts down ECD of Black Pencil fame for Shanghai office
SHANGHAI - Ogilvy & Mather Shanghai has announced two new senior hires, one of which is a creative who is known for winning the prestigious D&AD Black Pencil award in 1993.
Jun 17, 2011
Four Yellow Pencils for Asia at the D&AD Awards
GLOBAL - Australia, Japan and Singapore were the big Asia-based winners at last night’s D&AD Awards in New York.
