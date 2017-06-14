Search
M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid deadline for second time
Board agrees for talks to continue despite saying the current offer undervalues the agency group.
Jun 14, 2017
Gay Games bid must navigate Asian cultural divides
Douglas White talks about the Hong Kong Gay Games bid, LGBT representation and managing communications across markets with widely divergent attitudes.
Feb 20, 2017
Kraft Heinz withdraws Unilever takeover bid
Company says it will not pursue the deal after being firmly rejected.
