M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid deadline for second time
2 days ago
Fayola Douglas

M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid deadline for second time

Board agrees for talks to continue despite saying the current offer undervalues the agency group.

Gay Games bid must navigate Asian cultural divides
Jun 14, 2017
Matthew Miller

Gay Games bid must navigate Asian cultural divides

Douglas White talks about the Hong Kong Gay Games bid, LGBT representation and managing communications across markets with widely divergent attitudes.

Kraft Heinz withdraws Unilever takeover bid
Feb 20, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Kraft Heinz withdraws Unilever takeover bid

Company says it will not pursue the deal after being firmly rejected.

