ben jerrys

Jul 8, 2020
What major brands say about their Facebook adspend freeze
In the name of Stop Hate for Profit, brands including Ben & Jerry's and Coca-Cola speak out about pulling spend.
Jun 25, 2020
How much power do brands have to change Facebook's behaviour with boycotts?
Ben & Jerry's, The North Face and Patagonia have pulled advertising in an attempt to force platform to change stance on hate speech.
Jun 25, 2020
Ben & Jerry's joins Facebook advertising boycott
Ice-cream brand will not advertise on platform in US next month.
