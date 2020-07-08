ben jerrys

What major brands say about their Facebook adspend freeze
Jul 8, 2020
Jennifer Small

What major brands say about their Facebook adspend freeze

In the name of Stop Hate for Profit, brands including Ben & Jerry's and Coca-Cola speak out about pulling spend.

How much power do brands have to change Facebook's behaviour with boycotts?
Jun 25, 2020
Omar Oakes

How much power do brands have to change Facebook's behaviour with boycotts?

Ben & Jerry's, The North Face and Patagonia have pulled advertising in an attempt to force platform to change stance on hate speech.

Ben & Jerry's joins Facebook advertising boycott
Jun 25, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Ben & Jerry's joins Facebook advertising boycott

Ice-cream brand will not advertise on platform in US next month.

