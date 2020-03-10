behaviour
Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage
Digital detox culture is becoming more pervasive according to research from OMG's Hearts & Science. Here's what marketers need to know.
Gen Z challenges SEA brands: Kantar Millward Brown
New report says Generation Z is the hardest to reach for advertisers in the region, with almost a quarter of the cohort using ad blockers.
Asian shoppers most hooked on m-commerce and crowdsourcing
The latest DigitasLBi Connected Commerce study finds that Asians lead the way in shopping with their phones, while also being most likely to get opinions before a purchase.
Consumer decisions are less rational than marketers think: Forrester
SINGAPORE - With digital tools and platforms, marketers can be more scientific than ever before but consumers are less rational than ever, says Forrester Research's Shar VanBoskirk.
Singaporeans go online for entertainment, China for self-expression and transaction: Mindshare
GLOBAL - Against the backdrop of 33 nations, China is the world’s most motivated nation to go online for self-expression and transaction, while Singapore leads the globe in using the internet for entertainment, according to the Mindshare Digital Normalness Index.
Richer lower-tier consumers want to spend on high-visibility products: GroupM
MAINLAND CHINA - According to conclusions from the final release from the GroupM ‘Project Deep Dive’ 2012 wave, one’s consumption behaviour and relative brand choices are not shaped by income increases but by cultural definitions of success.
