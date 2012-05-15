Search
1 day ago
Why Bayer Consumer Healthcare's global CMO encourages marketers to push boundaries
Patricia Corsi talks about elevating creativity in a sector that has not valued this facet of marketing.
May 15, 2012
Bayer hands digital duties to JWT Vietnam
HO CHI MINH CITY - Bayer Consumer Healthcare has appointed JWT Vietnam to develop a digital campaign to drive usage and recognition of the company’s top vitamin brand.
