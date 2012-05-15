bayer consumer healthcare

Why Bayer Consumer Healthcare's global CMO encourages marketers to push boundaries
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Bayer Consumer Healthcare's global CMO encourages marketers to push boundaries

Patricia Corsi talks about elevating creativity in a sector that has not valued this facet of marketing.

Bayer hands digital duties to JWT Vietnam
May 15, 2012
Racheal Lee

Bayer hands digital duties to JWT Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY - Bayer Consumer Healthcare has appointed JWT Vietnam to develop a digital campaign to drive usage and recognition of the company’s top vitamin brand.

