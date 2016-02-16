barometer

Edelman report details how the pandemic has changed what employees look for in a job
19 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman report details how the pandemic has changed what employees look for in a job

Five takeaways for communicators from Edelman's The Empowered Employee study.

Trust in China has rallied from last year’s drop: Edelman
Feb 16, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Trust in China has rallied from last year’s drop: Edelman

SHANGHAI - China-specific results from the 2016 Edelman Trust Barometer reveal trust in government, businesses and NGOs at record highs since the survey began 16 years ago.

Lack of trust in APAC markets 'fairly shocking': Edelman's David Brain
Jan 23, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Lack of trust in APAC markets 'fairly shocking': Edelman's David Brain

ASIA-PACIFIC - The disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, Hong Kong’s Occupy movement and reports of corruption in the region have contributed to trust levels dropping in several markets across Asia-Pacific, according to Edelman's annual Trust barometer research.

