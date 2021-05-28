bank of america
Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?
Updates from Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Citibank, General Motors, Reebok, Target and Walmart.
Coca-Cola wraps bottled-water brand in social responsibility
CHINA - Buying Coca-Cola's bottled-water brand Ice Dew Chun Yue (純悅) will give consumers a chance to ‘Drink good, do good, feel good’ by supporting efforts to provide clean drinking water to rural schoolchildren.
Maxus’ Metalworks expands Asia footprint; hires Mark Shu as technology producer
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mark Shu, most recently associate director project management of Dentsu Media Hong Kong, has joined Metalworks, a global technology R&D division within Maxus, as technology producer.
Bars, brands join ‘Drink for Good’ event
HONG KONG - More than 60 bars and 40 corporate sponsors, including British Airways, Bank of America, The Economist, Maxus and Ogilvy have teamed up with charity organisation HandsOn Hong Kong for a 4 September fund-raising event.
APCO appoints Pui-Shan Lee as Shanghai VP
SHANGHAI - APCO Worldwide has appointed Pui-shan Lee, former executive director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, as vice-president based in Shanghai.
