bank of america

Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?
May 28, 2021
Betsy Kim

Updates from Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Citibank, General Motors, Reebok, Target and Walmart.

Coca-Cola wraps bottled-water brand in social responsibility
May 2, 2014
Benjamin Li

CHINA - Buying Coca-Cola's bottled-water brand Ice Dew Chun Yue (純悅) will give consumers a chance to ‘Drink good, do good, feel good’ by supporting efforts to provide clean drinking water to rural schoolchildren.

Maxus’ Metalworks expands Asia footprint; hires Mark Shu as technology producer
Jan 30, 2014
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Mark Shu, most recently associate director project management of Dentsu Media Hong Kong, has joined Metalworks, a global technology R&D division within Maxus, as technology producer.

Bars, brands join ‘Drink for Good’ event
Aug 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - More than 60 bars and 40 corporate sponsors, including British Airways, Bank of America, The Economist, Maxus and Ogilvy have teamed up with charity organisation HandsOn Hong Kong for a 4 September fund-raising event.

APCO appoints Pui-Shan Lee as Shanghai VP
Nov 2, 2010
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - APCO Worldwide has appointed Pui-shan Lee, former executive director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, as vice-president based in Shanghai.

