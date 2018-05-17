ballet

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
19 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage

INSPIRATION STATION: Watch how R/GA and Telstra illustrate the pandemic's impact on the arts, with a unique twist to The Australian Ballet's Rising Star and People's Choice Awards.

Hong Kong Ballet campaign is a soaring success
May 17, 2018
Ad Nut

Hong Kong Ballet campaign is a soaring success

A joyous, gorgeous campaign by Design Army and photographer Dean Alexander makes the troupe impossible to ignore.

Tribal DDB uses ballet to showcase Levis Stretch to Fit in Korea
Mar 14, 2012
Staff Reporters

Tribal DDB uses ballet to showcase Levis Stretch to Fit in Korea

SEOUL - Tribal DDB has developed a campaign featuring the Korean National Ballet for Levi's to promote its new line of jeans 'Stretch to Fit' in Korea.

