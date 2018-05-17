Search
19 hours ago
Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
INSPIRATION STATION: Watch how R/GA and Telstra illustrate the pandemic's impact on the arts, with a unique twist to The Australian Ballet's Rising Star and People's Choice Awards.
May 17, 2018
Hong Kong Ballet campaign is a soaring success
A joyous, gorgeous campaign by Design Army and photographer Dean Alexander makes the troupe impossible to ignore.
Mar 14, 2012
Tribal DDB uses ballet to showcase Levis Stretch to Fit in Korea
SEOUL - Tribal DDB has developed a campaign featuring the Korean National Ballet for Levi's to promote its new line of jeans 'Stretch to Fit' in Korea.
