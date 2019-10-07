baijiu

Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Oct 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”

Baijiu needs to evolve with younger generations
Mar 31, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Baijiu needs to evolve with younger generations

CHINA - Post-'80s and '90s consumers in China are not only gaining consumption power but are becoming more sophisticated. For Baijiu, tapping into the discovery process of younger generations will be a factor in long-term growth, according to a Nielsen study.

