avod

Netflix has the opportunity to deliver a superb AVOD experience
2 days ago
Alex Hole

Netflix has the opportunity to deliver a superb AVOD experience

The platforms that best execute the introduction of ads while bearing the needs and experience of the end user in mind will find the greatest success, says VP at Samsung Ads.

China accounts for a third of global ad-funded video market
Oct 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China accounts for a third of global ad-funded video market

TOP OF THE CHARTS: China is expected to overtake the US to become the world's largest market for ad-funded video-on-demand for the first time in 2018.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

3 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

8 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

9 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

10 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon