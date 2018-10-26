Search
avod
2 days ago
Netflix has the opportunity to deliver a superb AVOD experience
The platforms that best execute the introduction of ads while bearing the needs and experience of the end user in mind will find the greatest success, says VP at Samsung Ads.
Oct 26, 2018
China accounts for a third of global ad-funded video market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: China is expected to overtake the US to become the world's largest market for ad-funded video-on-demand for the first time in 2018.
