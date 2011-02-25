Search
Virtual avatars are a chance for audiences to start afresh
Marketers must consider the limitless potential of avatars and how it aids community-building online, according to Mike Ong from Bigo Technology.
Feb 25, 2011
CASE STUDY: UM Malaysia employs avatars to drive RHB online banking
KUALA LUMPUR – UM Malaysia employed a number of cute alien-like avatars to take to the streets of KL, ultimately creating viral awareness and driving customers to RHB’s online banking proposition.
