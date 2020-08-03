avatar

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Aug 3, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?

Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.

Five things you need to know about: 3D TV
May 13, 2010
Jon Wright

Five things you need to know about: 3D TV

The roll out of 3D TV in Asia-Pacific has created a lot of buzz in recent days but what exactly does it mean for the industry. Jon Wright (pictured), regional director of analytics and insight at MEC in Asia-Pacific, tells us five things we need to know about 3D TV.

3D Television: The Avatar Effect
Feb 4, 2010
Anita Davis

3D Television: The Avatar Effect

Early developers of 3D TV pushed for its adoption as long as 15 years ago, but the concept is finally moving on from a pipe dream to a reality. Yet after all the hype, what will 3D TV actually offer brands and media outlets?

