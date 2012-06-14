Search
Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend in 2020 due to pandemic
Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively.
Jun 14, 2012
Growth in digital advertising will be as high as 32 per cent among China’s auto marketers this year: R3/AdMaster
BEIJING - Although sales growth in the auto industry in China has diminished this year, digital growth will still be as high as 32 per cent, with local car brands investing more heavily online than MNC brands, according to a new research study by R3 and Admaster.
