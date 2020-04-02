asics

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Apr 2, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch

Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
Aug 15, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test

As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.

Ad Nut: Sexy delights, a pan-pipe-playing dog and a postpartum musical
Feb 26, 2015
Ad Nut

Ad Nut: Sexy delights, a pan-pipe-playing dog and a postpartum musical

Ad Nut returns from Lunar New Year hibernation to bring you good and bad ads from all over. This week, work for Caterpillar, Mars, ASICS, Marmite, HelloFlo and more.

Asics appoints 180 Amsterdam as global ad agency
Jan 13, 2012
Anne Cassidy

Asics appoints 180 Amsterdam as global ad agency

GLOBAL - Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand, has appointed 180 Amsterdam as its global advertising agency.

Asics kicks off $80 million global pitch
Oct 28, 2011
Anne Cassidy

Asics kicks off $80 million global pitch

GLOBAL - Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand, is holding a review of its estimated US$80 million global advertising arrangements.

