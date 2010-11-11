arto hampartsoumian

Publicis Groupe China strengthens leadership bench with key changes
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

EXCLUSIVE: In a series of changes, Andy Ho will manage the Publicis Communications business in China, while Arto Hampartsoumian, the executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, will relocate to Singapore with his family.

Secrets to a lasting client-agency relationship
Nov 11, 2010
Suzy Bashford

Long-term client agency partnerships may seem a thing of the past, but those who stay committed often find it a far more rewarding experience.

