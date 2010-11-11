Search
arto hampartsoumian
1 day ago
Publicis Groupe China strengthens leadership bench with key changes
EXCLUSIVE: In a series of changes, Andy Ho will manage the Publicis Communications business in China, while Arto Hampartsoumian, the executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, will relocate to Singapore with his family.
Nov 11, 2010
Secrets to a lasting client-agency relationship
Long-term client agency partnerships may seem a thing of the past, but those who stay committed often find it a far more rewarding experience.
