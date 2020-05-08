aoy2019
REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards
Huge, McCann, Wieden+Kennedy are among those celebrated.
Agency of the Year Awards 2019
This is the place for all the shortlists, winner lists, photos and analysis of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2019 Agency of the Year Awards and Agency Network of the Year Awards.
Independents give major networks run for their money in ANZ
While major agencies had a good night, Versa and Special Group were among the independents punching well above their weight at this year's AOY awards for ANZ.
Ogilvy and Mindshare triumph at Southeast Asia AOY awards
With 14 awards for Ogilvy and 12 for Mindshare, WPP agencies continue to spread their net across Southeast Asia.
Ogilvy edges Mindshare as top titan in AOY APAC Network awards
Media agencies UM and Mediacom split top APAC employee awards with a pair each.
Agency of the Year 2019 winners: APAC Network
Here are the winners for the 2019 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency Network of the Year awards, which were handed out in a ceremony tonight in Singapore.
