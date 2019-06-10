annette male

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

EXCLUSIVE: Male takes over leadership of Facebook's APAC agency team following departure of Neil Stewart in May.

20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020
Jun 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020

The APAC CEO of Wunderman Thompson, Annette Male, outlines 20 actions she thinks adland should take to move the needle on equality and diversity in the workplace, from policies on harassment to pay parity.

Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Jun 3, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”

Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Apr 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief

Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.

The job of building Wunderman Thompson
Jan 30, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The job of building Wunderman Thompson

Leadership duo Mel Edwards and Tamara Ingram open up on their split roles, hiring Annette Male from Digitas to lead APAC, and Asia’s importance.

Wunderman Thompson announces new APAC CEO hire
Jan 17, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Wunderman Thompson announces new APAC CEO hire

Leadership change sees John Gutteridge take a new role and Caspar Schlickum depart.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

4 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

6 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

7 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

9 Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster