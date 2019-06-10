annette male
Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role
EXCLUSIVE: Male takes over leadership of Facebook's APAC agency team following departure of Neil Stewart in May.
20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020
The APAC CEO of Wunderman Thompson, Annette Male, outlines 20 actions she thinks adland should take to move the needle on equality and diversity in the workplace, from policies on harassment to pay parity.
Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.
Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.
The job of building Wunderman Thompson
Leadership duo Mel Edwards and Tamara Ingram open up on their split roles, hiring Annette Male from Digitas to lead APAC, and Asia’s importance.
Wunderman Thompson announces new APAC CEO hire
Leadership change sees John Gutteridge take a new role and Caspar Schlickum depart.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins