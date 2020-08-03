Search
Aug 3, 2020
Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.
Nov 13, 2018
Dentsu ties up with animation studios for branded content
The company sees growing demand for anime over advertising in Japan and abroad.
May 26, 2017
ADK reaches settlement over Gonzo deal
Faulty accounting had been discovered at the Japanese anime studio after ADK bought it last summer.
Aug 28, 2015
'Fantastic Anime Machine' promotes DoCoMo's range of entertainment
TOKYO - A new video for NTT DoCoMo sees the creation of a ‘fantastic machine’ consisting of 14 pieces of popular anime content and nearly 50 mobile devices.
