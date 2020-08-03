anime

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Aug 3, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.

Dentsu ties up with animation studios for branded content
Nov 13, 2018
David Blecken

The company sees growing demand for anime over advertising in Japan and abroad.

ADK reaches settlement over Gonzo deal
May 26, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Faulty accounting had been discovered at the Japanese anime studio after ADK bought it last summer.

'Fantastic Anime Machine' promotes DoCoMo's range of entertainment
Aug 28, 2015
David Blecken

TOKYO - A new video for NTT DoCoMo sees the creation of a ‘fantastic machine’ consisting of 14 pieces of popular anime content and nearly 50 mobile devices.

