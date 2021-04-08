Search
1 day ago
That's not all folks: a new golden age of animation
The change in creative and production processes necessitated by the pandemic has ushered in a renaissance of animation in ads.
Apr 8, 2021
Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign
EXCLUSIVE: The P&G brand and creative partner Forsman & Bodenfors talk to Campaign about why it borrowed elements from anime to destigmatise male dandruff in Japan.
Mar 19, 2021
Would you kill for the last piece of rendang?
Indonesian creative studio Percolate Galactic delivers a deliciously gory animation about an unlikely food fight.
Sep 3, 2020
Standard Chartered launches delightful animation about egg fried rice
For the production, TBWA Singapore teamed up with the animation director behind films by Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.
Jan 15, 2020
Studio Ghibli creates charming animation for Lawson
A short, heartwarming sequel to a 2001 ad.
Nov 13, 2018
Dentsu ties up with animation studios for branded content
The company sees growing demand for anime over advertising in Japan and abroad.
