That's not all folks: a new golden age of animation
1 day ago
Emmet McGonagle

The change in creative and production processes necessitated by the pandemic has ushered in a renaissance of animation in ads.

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign
Apr 8, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

EXCLUSIVE: The P&G brand and creative partner Forsman & Bodenfors talk to Campaign about why it borrowed elements from anime to destigmatise male dandruff in Japan.

Would you kill for the last piece of rendang?
Mar 19, 2021
Ad Nut

Indonesian creative studio Percolate Galactic delivers a deliciously gory animation about an unlikely food fight.

Standard Chartered launches delightful animation about egg fried rice
Sep 3, 2020
Ad Nut

For the production, TBWA Singapore teamed up with the animation director behind films by Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.

Studio Ghibli creates charming animation for Lawson
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

A short, heartwarming sequel to a 2001 ad.

Dentsu ties up with animation studios for branded content
Nov 13, 2018
David Blecken

The company sees growing demand for anime over advertising in Japan and abroad.

