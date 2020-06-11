Search
angela ahrendts
Jun 11, 2020
WPP 'has work to do' on racial diversity as Angela Ahrendts joins as non-exec
New global inclusion council aims to build 'more racially diverse leadership teams' at top of WPP.
Mar 7, 2013
Esprit de corpse? To survive, HK-based brand must become a leader not a follower
HONG KONG - Like the foppish young man in 1960s hit single 'Dedicated follower of fashion', Hong Kong-headquartered retailer Esprit will continue to struggle to be taken seriously if it fails to establish its own identity in the competitive fast-fashion space, branding experts warn.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins