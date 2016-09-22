andy wilson

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The former regional strategy head for BBDO will help Ogilvy Consulting clients to shape priorities and actions on a range of issues including climate and DEI, according to the company.

'We are super connected but socially impoverished': BBDO's Andy Wilson
Sep 22, 2016
Raahil Chopra

Andy Wilson of BBDO and Nicole McMillan of Wrigley took the stage on day two of Spikes Asia 2016.

BBDO Asia promotes Andy Wilson as regional head of strategy
Feb 7, 2013
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - BBDO Asia has promoted Andy Wilson (pictured) to the newly-created role of head of strategy, Asia for BBDO and Proximity.

Where are Asia's challenger brands?
Apr 20, 2010
Michael O'Neill

Virgin, Apple and Avis all began as small players and created value and goodwill in the market based on their status as a challenger to the dominant brand in their respective categories.

