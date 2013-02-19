Search
amit sutha
Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role
Amit Sutha, the CEO of UM Malaysia and Ensemble Malaysia, will oversee the development and deployment of content and teams across Mediabrands’ top markets.
Feb 19, 2013
BBDO Proximity Malaysia appoints three to senior leadership team
KUALA LUMPUR - BBDO Proximity Malaysia has appointed Amit Sutha as general manager of Proximity, Marlo Ongpin as head of digital and Martin Ng as head of creative.
Aug 16, 2012
Malaysia's '114A' law makes brands liable for comments by consumers
MALAYSIA - A revised law enacted by policymakers in Malaysia shackles the freedom of brands to interact with consumers online and potentially leaves brands vulnerable to legal action for comments made by consumers on social-media sites.
