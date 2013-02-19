amit sutha

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

Amit Sutha, the CEO of UM Malaysia and Ensemble Malaysia, will oversee the development and deployment of content and teams across Mediabrands’ top markets.

BBDO Proximity Malaysia appoints three to senior leadership team
Feb 19, 2013
Staff Reporters

BBDO Proximity Malaysia appoints three to senior leadership team

KUALA LUMPUR - BBDO Proximity Malaysia has appointed Amit Sutha as general manager of Proximity, Marlo Ongpin as head of digital and Martin Ng as head of creative.

Malaysia's '114A' law makes brands liable for comments by consumers
Aug 16, 2012
Racheal Lee

Malaysia's '114A' law makes brands liable for comments by consumers

MALAYSIA - A revised law enacted by policymakers in Malaysia shackles the freedom of brands to interact with consumers online and potentially leaves brands vulnerable to legal action for comments made by consumers on social-media sites.

