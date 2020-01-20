Search
Jan 20, 2020
Cocky American marketers struggle to look beyond data in China
Failure to consider cultural and emotional factors limits their ability to crack world's second-largest economy.
Apr 25, 2013
JWT Hong Kong adds newly acquired Samsonite sub-brands to Asia portfolio
HONG KONG - Samsonite has handed JWT regional duties for its newly acquired Hartmann and High Sierra sub-brands, which will be launched in Asia in the third quarter of this year.
