ali shabaz

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down
2 days ago
Nikita Mishra

In a series of changes in line with the UK overhaul, M&C Saatchi has downsized its advertising capabilities in Singapore, while Asia chief Richard Morewood will exit by the end of the year.

Changing an icon's role: The curious case of the 'Singapore Girl'
Sep 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

The recent global campaign launched by Singapore Airlines (SIA), which gives the brand's iconic 'Singapore Girl’ new roles, has drawn varied responses from the public and industry insiders.

KFC launches breakfast campaign to introduce new product
Jun 3, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Quick-service restaurant KFC has launched a campaign to promote its new product, Fish Ole, as an alternate breakfast choice for its customers, through Grey Singapore.

Hearty burp tempts busy workers to take a KFC 'Snackers' break
May 23, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - KFC has launched a campaign called “Snackers time”, in which a loud belch interrupts a busy office scene, initiating a fun snack break.

Qatar Airways, Batey Singapore launch global Twitter race
Jul 5, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Qatar Airways has launched a global social media campaign, titled 'Tweet-a-meet', through Batey Singapore.

Grey Singapore launches KFC Tri-Pepper promo
Jun 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Fast-food chain KFC Singapore has launched a cross-platform advertising campaign for its new Tri-Pepper Crunch chicken.

