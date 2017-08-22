ajit varghese

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

Gender equality more than a tickbox exercise: Panel discussion
Aug 22, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Gender equality more than a tickbox exercise: Panel discussion

Tackling gender diversity requires intent and long-term commitment, a panel of industry leaders said at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s recent Women Leading Change event in Singapore.

'NewCo' will scrap regional offices: Castree
Aug 11, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

'NewCo' will scrap regional offices: Castree

Maxus APAC CEO moved to new global role in London; new GroupM company name will not begin with ‘M’

Ajit Varghese named Maxus APAC CEO as Neil Stewart moves to global role
Sep 23, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Ajit Varghese named Maxus APAC CEO as Neil Stewart moves to global role

SINGAPORE - Following last year’s elevation of Vikram Sakhuja to global CEO of Maxus, the GroupM agency has now promoted Ajit Varghese, currently MD of Maxus South, to CEO of Maxus Asia-Pacific as Neil Stewart is elevated to chief client officer, Maxus Global.

Maxus wins McNroe Chemicals media business
Feb 2, 2010
Campaign India Team

Maxus wins McNroe Chemicals media business

MUMBAI - Maxus has been appointed as the media planning agency-of-record for Kolkata-based McNroe Chemicals, manufacturers of the Wild Stone brand of deodorants.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia