ajit varghese
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
Gender equality more than a tickbox exercise: Panel discussion
Tackling gender diversity requires intent and long-term commitment, a panel of industry leaders said at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s recent Women Leading Change event in Singapore.
'NewCo' will scrap regional offices: Castree
Maxus APAC CEO moved to new global role in London; new GroupM company name will not begin with ‘M’
Ajit Varghese named Maxus APAC CEO as Neil Stewart moves to global role
SINGAPORE - Following last year’s elevation of Vikram Sakhuja to global CEO of Maxus, the GroupM agency has now promoted Ajit Varghese, currently MD of Maxus South, to CEO of Maxus Asia-Pacific as Neil Stewart is elevated to chief client officer, Maxus Global.
Maxus wins McNroe Chemicals media business
MUMBAI - Maxus has been appointed as the media planning agency-of-record for Kolkata-based McNroe Chemicals, manufacturers of the Wild Stone brand of deodorants.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins