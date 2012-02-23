ajay thrivikraman

Publicis Groupe appoints Ajay Thrivikraman as chief creative officer, Southeast Asia
Publicis Groupe appoints Ajay Thrivikraman as chief creative officer, Southeast Asia

Thrivikraman was previously chief creative officer for global clients, leading creative work for Publicis Groupe’s dedicated units across P&G and Tiger Beer.

Publicis Modem appoints new creative director
Publicis Modem appoints new creative director

SINGAPORE – Publicis Singapore has appointed Robert Upton as creative director of the agency’s digital offering Publicis Modem.

Publicis Modem appoints associate creative director
Publicis Modem appoints associate creative director

SINGAPORE – Publicis Modem Singapore has named Birdie Ting as its associate creative director.

Publicis announces senior creative moves in Singapore
Publicis announces senior creative moves in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Publicis has announced a series of restructures to its creative department in Singapore, including the promotion of Ajay Thrivikraman as executive creative director.

