ajay thrivikraman
2 days ago
Publicis Groupe appoints Ajay Thrivikraman as chief creative officer, Southeast Asia
Thrivikraman was previously chief creative officer for global clients, leading creative work for Publicis Groupe’s dedicated units across P&G and Tiger Beer.
Feb 23, 2012
Publicis Modem appoints new creative director
SINGAPORE – Publicis Singapore has appointed Robert Upton as creative director of the agency’s digital offering Publicis Modem.
Aug 25, 2011
Publicis Modem appoints associate creative director
SINGAPORE – Publicis Modem Singapore has named Birdie Ting as its associate creative director.
Dec 1, 2009
Publicis announces senior creative moves in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Publicis has announced a series of restructures to its creative department in Singapore, including the promotion of Ajay Thrivikraman as executive creative director.
