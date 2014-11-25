agency relationship
How strong are your client-agency relationships?
The programmatic connection between brand, agency and technology
HONG KONG - Ever since the Stone Age, tools have changed the way we work, both building and toppling empires. That’s why understanding the latest digital technology is essential to your business. If you’re wondering about how programmatic buying could change the way you do things (or should), our webinar series with Turn is the place to learn.
The power and pressure of programmatic
HONG KONG - Prognostications about programmatic’s push beyond real-time bidding (RTB) into mainstream media buying are piling on. Are you prepared for your programmatic future? The final webinar in our series can help.
OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes
The seeds of client-agency mistrust are often sown during the pitch. Nick Manning, managing director for business development at Ebiquity, explains how to avoid the pitfalls.
