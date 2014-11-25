agency relationship

The programmatic connection between brand, agency and technology
Nov 25, 2014
Staff Reporters

The programmatic connection between brand, agency and technology

HONG KONG - Ever since the Stone Age, tools have changed the way we work, both building and toppling empires. That’s why understanding the latest digital technology is essential to your business. If you’re wondering about how programmatic buying could change the way you do things (or should), our webinar series with Turn is the place to learn.

The power and pressure of programmatic
Nov 18, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

The power and pressure of programmatic

HONG KONG - Prognostications about programmatic’s push beyond real-time bidding (RTB) into mainstream media buying are piling on. Are you prepared for your programmatic future? The final webinar in our series can help.

OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes
Jul 5, 2012
Nick Manning

OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes

The seeds of client-agency mistrust are often sown during the pitch. Nick Manning, managing director for business development at Ebiquity, explains how to avoid the pitfalls.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

4 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

5 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

10 Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion