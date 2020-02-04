adfest
Adfest postponed due to coronavirus concerns
A new date hasn’t been confirmed, but organisers say it will be “later this year”.
Alt.vfx co-founder on the speed of change in post-production
Takeshi Takada discusses the role of creativity and the allure of new technology for a business that suddenly has lots more options open to it.
Creativity in Vietnam: How far has it come?
ASIA-PACIFIC - Young generations of Vietnamese and open-minded international talent are the driving force behind Vietnam’s creative advancement. Campaign Asia talked to seasoned creative talent on both the agency and film production side, who share a vision for its future.
Adfest 2015: Awards, presentations, parties
Adfest 2015, held at Peach, Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya, Thailand, hosted speakers from across the globe and celebrated award categories in Interactive, Mobile, Print Craft, Design, Direct, Press, Outdoor, New Director and Film Craft.
Dentsu and Leo Burnett honoured at Adfest 2015
PATTAYA – Adfest 2015 concluded on Saturday night with Dentsu named Agency and Interactive Agency of the Year while Leo Burnett won Network of the Year.
Adfest 2012 draws to a close
PATTAYA—Adfest 2012 concluded last night with Dentsu and DDB named Agency of the Year and Network of the Year respectively and top honours going to Japanese entrant T&E in the Film category.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins