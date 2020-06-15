Search
Jun 15, 2020
Why IPG is invested in an all-addressable future with Matterkind
The idea of programmatic buying no longer cut it. Matterkind is spearheading a future that is all-addressable.
Nov 15, 2018
Dataxu brings addressable TV to Asia
Partnership with Korea’s SK Broadband allows targeting of viewers across various digital TV platforms.
Nov 10, 2016
Still some way to go for cross-device programmatic
TV industry representatives at the Casbaa 2016 Convention weighed in on the next steps for programmatic and addressable advertising.
