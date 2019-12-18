activations

Matthew McConaughey designs cabin in Aussie wilderness for Wild Turkey
Dec 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

PHOTOS: A cabin more ruggedly handsome than the man himself. Alright, alright, alright.

Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
Sep 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.

Dishwashing brand transforms Sydney pool into giant kitchen sink
Sep 9, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The activation for dishwashing brand Finish was part of an integrated campaign about water scarcity, involving DEC PR and Havas.

Photos: Levi’s celebrates 501 Day with region-wide activations
Jul 2, 2019
Megan Gell

The birth of the blue jean was celebrated across Asia with tailor-shop experiences and live performances.

