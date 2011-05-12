Search
accountability
13 hours ago
Why agencies should stop talking about creativity
One agency senior director argues anonymously that instead of elevating the role of creativity in agencies, perhaps they should stop talking about it altogether.
May 12, 2011
China marketers demand more accountability : R3
BEIJING - Despite indicating their intention to increase digital investments in 2011, Chinese marketers are demanding more accountability online than ever before, according to a new study by R3.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins