Is the role of account management really under threat?
Aug 5, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.

Porter Novelli boosts Melbourne operations with dual appointments
Sep 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

Porter Novelli boosts Melbourne operations with dual appointments

MELBOURNE - Porter Novelli has strengthened its Melbourne team with the return of two former consultants. Zoe Brown has been appointed group account director and Arj Ganeshalingam has stepped in as account manager.

