Aug 5, 2020
Is the role of account management really under threat?
Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.
Sep 8, 2011
Porter Novelli boosts Melbourne operations with dual appointments
MELBOURNE - Porter Novelli has strengthened its Melbourne team with the return of two former consultants. Zoe Brown has been appointed group account director and Arj Ganeshalingam has stepped in as account manager.
