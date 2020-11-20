Search
Crowdsourced Facebook comments set the lyrics to a new punk song
The tech giant collaborated with BIPOC female punk band Meet Me @ The Altar on a new single, “Hit Like a Girl,” for Women’s History Month.
Nov 20, 2020
A tedious route to instant money with Line BK
While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.
Apr 26, 2012
Vespa India launches its first digital campaign 'Once upon a Vespa'
MUMBAI - In the run-up to the launch of Vespa in India today, OgilvyOne Worldwide, in partnership with Meridian Communications has launched an interactive campaign and contest to communicate the brand's history.
