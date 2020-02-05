Vine
TikTok attempts to quash Vine successor Byte
The short-video app has already exceeded 1 million downloads in a week, prompting TikTok to launch a search-advertising counter-offensive.
The future is short: How pithy clips are taking over social video
A look at TikTok's rise and other brands' quick-hitting successes.
Will TikTok thrive or pull a Vine?
Campaign US gathered some North American perspectives on the shiny object that is TikTok.
The MAD world of short videos
User-generated short videos are exploding now, but to be successful they must be meaningful, authentic and differentiated.
What Japan’s embrace of TikTok means for brands
The video sharing platform offers interesting opportunities for those that are willing to take a back seat and let people play.
Requiem for Vine: A fizzing hub of bitesize cultural content
The soon-to-depart platform's legacy lies in its liberation of creative energies.
