Vine

Feb 5, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok attempts to quash Vine successor Byte

The short-video app has already exceeded 1 million downloads in a week, prompting TikTok to launch a search-advertising counter-offensive.

Dec 9, 2019
Penry Price

The future is short: How pithy clips are taking over social video

A look at TikTok's rise and other brands' quick-hitting successes.

Oct 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Will TikTok thrive or pull a Vine?

Campaign US gathered some North American perspectives on the shiny object that is TikTok.

Jul 25, 2019
Karen Cheah

The MAD world of short videos

User-generated short videos are exploding now, but to be successful they must be meaningful, authentic and differentiated.

Dec 5, 2018
David Blecken

What Japan’s embrace of TikTok means for brands

The video sharing platform offers interesting opportunities for those that are willing to take a back seat and let people play.

Dec 1, 2016
Will De Groot

Requiem for Vine: A fizzing hub of bitesize cultural content

The soon-to-depart platform's legacy lies in its liberation of creative energies.

