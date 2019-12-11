Search
Vidal Sassoon
Dec 11, 2019
Hair brands opt to deliver eye and ear candy
Vidal Sassoon and Herbal Essences Botanics choose different sensory appeals in campaigns for China.
Aug 9, 2019
Do as you're told? No thanks
Vidal Sassoon, Sweetshop and Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai honour young Chinese trend setters.
Jun 30, 2010
CASE STUDY: Vidal Sassoon raises its profile in Japan
Vidal Sassoon aimed to raise its profile and increase its status as an aspirational brand in Japan's highly advanced hair care market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins