Vaseline
How Vaseline redefined its purpose behind ‘equitable skincare for all’
The Unilever brand this month launched the See My Skin campaign.
Vaseline Men presents a clean slap scene
SINGAPORE - Vaseline has launched the second installment of a TVC campaign for its men’s face wash product range in Malaysia and Thailand.
Lowe Indonesia wins Vaseline, Axis
JAKARTA - Lowe Indonesia has added two accounts, Vaseline and Axis, to its portfolio.
BBH's action comedy take for Vaseline men's range
BANGKOK - Capitalising on the craze for whitening products and an increased desire for beauty care products amongst men, skincare brand Vaseline, together with BBH Asia-Pacific, has rolled out a new action comedy television commercial for its men’s face wash in Thailand.
Vaseline launches 'Yahoo amazing you' site in Malaysia
MALAYSIA - Yahoo has today launched a 'Yahoo amazing you' site commissioned for Unilever's flagship brand Vaseline.
JWT Pakistan wins Vaseline, Ideas by Gul Ahmed accounts
KARACHI - JWT Pakistan has won creative duties for Unilever’s Vaseline brand as well as local retail lifestyle brand Ideas By Gul Ahmed.
