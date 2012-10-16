Vaseline

How Vaseline redefined its purpose behind ‘equitable skincare for all’
7 hours ago
Eric Berger

How Vaseline redefined its purpose behind ‘equitable skincare for all’

The Unilever brand this month launched the See My Skin campaign.

Vaseline Men presents a clean slap scene
Oct 16, 2012
Racheal Lee

Vaseline Men presents a clean slap scene

SINGAPORE - Vaseline has launched the second installment of a TVC campaign for its men’s face wash product range in Malaysia and Thailand.

Lowe Indonesia wins Vaseline, Axis
Mar 9, 2012
Racheal Lee

Lowe Indonesia wins Vaseline, Axis

JAKARTA - Lowe Indonesia has added two accounts, Vaseline and Axis, to its portfolio.

BBH's action comedy take for Vaseline men's range
Nov 23, 2011
Jolene Otremba

BBH's action comedy take for Vaseline men's range

BANGKOK - Capitalising on the craze for whitening products and an increased desire for beauty care products amongst men, skincare brand Vaseline, together with BBH Asia-Pacific, has rolled out a new action comedy television commercial for its men’s face wash in Thailand.

Vaseline launches 'Yahoo amazing you' site in Malaysia
May 16, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Vaseline launches 'Yahoo amazing you' site in Malaysia

MALAYSIA - Yahoo has today launched a 'Yahoo amazing you' site commissioned for Unilever's flagship brand Vaseline.

JWT Pakistan wins Vaseline, Ideas by Gul Ahmed accounts
Feb 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

JWT Pakistan wins Vaseline, Ideas by Gul Ahmed accounts

KARACHI - JWT Pakistan has won creative duties for Unilever’s Vaseline brand as well as local retail lifestyle brand Ideas By Gul Ahmed.

