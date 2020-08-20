UM

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand

With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Aug 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches

Shops are honing their messaging and cutting the fluff as they compensate for a lack of body language and 'real world' signals.

Photos: UM holds 'virtual' Impact Day
Jul 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Photos: UM holds 'virtual' Impact Day

The company took its annual day of community service online yesterday. See how offices across APAC took part.

What CMOs want in a media agency, according to new study
May 28, 2020
Oliver McAteer

What CMOs want in a media agency, according to new study

The latest Forrester Wave report ranks UM, OMD, Carat and Starcom among the top global media shops of today.

UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands
May 28, 2020
Lindsay Stein

UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands

Some of the company's brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready and Rayovac.

Beyond two major global wins, how did UM fare in 2019?
Mar 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Beyond two major global wins, how did UM fare in 2019?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See UM's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia