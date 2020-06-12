Tourism Malaysia
Three Malaysian PR directors detained over US$21 million corruption allegations
The agency directors are being investigated for allegedly bribing their way into a RM90 million advertising contract with Tourism Malaysia.
Update: Tourism Malaysia includes unknown agencies in roster for 2015-2017
KUALA LUMPUR - After a year-long pitch process, Tourism Malaysia has finally settled its agency roster, but while some of the names on the list are familiar, several are rather obscure.
M&C Saatchi rolls out 'Wonders' regional campaign for Tourism Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - M&C Saatchi Malaysia's latest online campaign for Tourism Malaysia, titled 'Wonders of Malaysia' is currently being rolled out across the Americas, Europe and Oceania.
Zecha steps down from TBWA-ISC Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - With the retirement of TBWA-ISC Malaysia chairman Austen Zecha, one source says the agency will move toward a fully-owned model. TBWA has however categorically denied that a full acquisition is on the cards.
Mixed response to Singapore's US$12.1m app development fund
SINGAPORE – The government has announced that it has set aside US$12.1 million (S$15 million) to fund the development of mobile apps for the retail, food and beverage (F&B) and tourism industries.
Tourism Malaysia called out over US$600k Facebook budget
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's minister of tourism, Datuk Dr Ng Yen Yen, will have to explain Tourism Malaysia's US$600,000 (RM1.8 million) expenditure to develop Facebook campaigns, said deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.
