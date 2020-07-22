Tourism Australia

Six ways Tourism Australia is maintaining awareness among the homebound
Jul 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With tourism at a standstill, Tourism Australia has devised some virtual ways to keep its country and brand fresh with consumers.

'I wish the industry could have raised issues such as climate change'
Dec 9, 2019
Campaign India Team

Campaign India asked Tourism Australia's Nishant Kashikar about the past decade and skills he wants for the future.

Tourism Australia appoints new CMO
May 7, 2019
Staff Writer

New CMO Susan Coghill was instrumental in setting the creative marketing direction for Tourism Australia.

Tourism Australia seeks PR agency for China
Mar 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

A tender calls for a wide range of PR services under a 24-month term.

Lisa Ronson resigns as Tourism Australia CMO
Jan 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

She will officially depart in March to take on the role of CMO at Australia’s supermarket and retail chain, Coles.

Tourism Australia returns to M&C Saatchi
Dec 11, 2018
Omar Oakes

Tourism body returns to agency that created controversial 2006 ad 'So where the bloody hell are you?'.

