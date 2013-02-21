Search
The Leading Edge
15 hours ago
The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge
The network says the deal is part of an ongoing consolidation exercise, with more amalgamation in the offing.
Feb 21, 2013
The Leading Edge expands operations in Asia; appoints new Singapore MD
SINGAPORE - Australian research company The Leading Edge has ramped up operations in Asia with the launch of its New Delhi office and the appointment of a new managing director in Singapore.
May 11, 2011
Tim Riches departs Futurebrand after 12 years
SYDNEY - Futurebrand regional chief growth officer Tim Riches has joined research and strategy consultancy The Leading Edge in Sydney as managing director.
Feb 23, 2011
The Leading Edge appoints client service director in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Research and strategy consultancy The Leading Edge has appointed Alena Rossini as client service director.
