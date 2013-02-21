The Leading Edge

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The network says the deal is part of an ongoing consolidation exercise, with more amalgamation in the offing.

The Leading Edge expands operations in Asia; appoints new Singapore MD
Feb 21, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Australian research company The Leading Edge has ramped up operations in Asia with the launch of its New Delhi office and the appointment of a new managing director in Singapore.

Tim Riches departs Futurebrand after 12 years
May 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - Futurebrand regional chief growth officer Tim Riches has joined research and strategy consultancy The Leading Edge in Sydney as managing director.

The Leading Edge appoints client service director in Singapore
Feb 23, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Research and strategy consultancy The Leading Edge has appointed Alena Rossini as client service director.

