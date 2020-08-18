The Hoffman Agency
Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency
Ambitious and results-driven, Hsu revels in big challenges and knows how to close a deal.
Twitter shifts APAC PR duties from Golin to The Hoffman Agency
The brief includes capitalising on conversations around #Kpop in South Korea.
Hoffman Agency names APAC MD
Caroline Hsu has client-side experience with Appier, Google, TomTom Asia and BenQ.
INTERVIEW: Lou Hoffman, CEO, The Hoffman Agency
ASIA-PACIFIC - In Hong Kong as part of a visit to Asia-Pacific from the US, Lou Hoffman (pictured), founder and CEO of The Hoffman Agency, spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific on the topics of creativity, content creation and aspirations for a development as a relatively small independent network.
Hoffman appointed as AOR for new retail application company
SINGAPORE - Elephanti, the recently launched retail and lifestyle application, based in Singapore, has appointed the Hoffman agency as its agency-of-record in Singapore.
Grey Singapore wins Brother International regional account
SINGAPORE - Brother International has handed its regional creative duties to Grey Singapore, following a competitive pitch in July.
