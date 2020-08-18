The Hoffman Agency

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency

Ambitious and results-driven, Hsu revels in big challenges and knows how to close a deal.

Twitter shifts APAC PR duties from Golin to The Hoffman Agency
May 15, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter shifts APAC PR duties from Golin to The Hoffman Agency

The brief includes capitalising on conversations around #Kpop in South Korea.

Hoffman Agency names APAC MD
May 23, 2017
Matthew Miller

Hoffman Agency names APAC MD

Caroline Hsu has client-side experience with Appier, Google, TomTom Asia and BenQ.

INTERVIEW: Lou Hoffman, CEO, The Hoffman Agency
Nov 5, 2012
David Blecken

INTERVIEW: Lou Hoffman, CEO, The Hoffman Agency

ASIA-PACIFIC - In Hong Kong as part of a visit to Asia-Pacific from the US, Lou Hoffman (pictured), founder and CEO of The Hoffman Agency, spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific on the topics of creativity, content creation and aspirations for a development as a relatively small independent network.

Hoffman appointed as AOR for new retail application company
Sep 3, 2012
Byravee Iyer

Hoffman appointed as AOR for new retail application company

SINGAPORE - Elephanti, the recently launched retail and lifestyle application, based in Singapore, has appointed the Hoffman agency as its agency-of-record in Singapore.

Grey Singapore wins Brother International regional account
Aug 14, 2012
Racheal Lee

Grey Singapore wins Brother International regional account

SINGAPORE - Brother International has handed its regional creative duties to Grey Singapore, following a competitive pitch in July.

