TapRoot

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

Adidas offers 'odd' pairs for those who fight the odds
Sep 20, 2016
Ad Nut

Adidas offers 'odd' pairs for those who fight the odds

With a pair of ads by Taproot Dentsu, the shoemaker announced it would sell pairs of shoes consisting of two lefts or two rights. Watch to find out why.

AdFest names agency and network of 2013
Mar 20, 2013
Racheal Lee

AdFest names agency and network of 2013

PATTAYA - AdFest 2013 concluded last night with Taproot India and Leo Burnett named Agency of The Year and Network of The Year respectively, while Hakuhodo Tokyo won the Interactive Agency of The Year.

