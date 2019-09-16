Search
Sep 16, 2019
For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.
Sep 20, 2016
Adidas offers 'odd' pairs for those who fight the odds
With a pair of ads by Taproot Dentsu, the shoemaker announced it would sell pairs of shoes consisting of two lefts or two rights. Watch to find out why.
Mar 20, 2013
AdFest names agency and network of 2013
PATTAYA - AdFest 2013 concluded last night with Taproot India and Leo Burnett named Agency of The Year and Network of The Year respectively, while Hakuhodo Tokyo won the Interactive Agency of The Year.
