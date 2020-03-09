TBWA Hakuhodo

'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
Mar 9, 2020
Eric Ellefsen

'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan

The Japanese phrase 'onna no shiawase' centres a woman's happiness first and foremost around being a loving homemaker. It's time for brand communicators to move beyond this constricting definition, according to a language expert with TBWA Hakuhodo.

Listen before you speak: an interpreter's advice to creatives
Aug 22, 2019
David Blecken

Listen before you speak: an interpreter's advice to creatives

Profile: TBWA Hakuhodo's Eric Ellefsen facilitates the creative process by working out what's really behind the words that come out of people's mouths.

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Para Pingpong Table' by TBWA Hakuhodo
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Para Pingpong Table' by TBWA Hakuhodo

This rebranding exercise for an athletic association doubled as a platform to help raise interest in under-appreciated para sports.

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia
May 30, 2019
David Blecken

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia

Advertising Week: Sports-related sessions at this year's event in Tokyo encouraged brands to be open-minded, adaptable, and realistic about the costs involved in effective sponsorship activation.

Ingenious ping pong tables convey the travails of para athletes
Dec 18, 2018
David Blecken

Ingenious ping pong tables convey the travails of para athletes

A rebranding for the Japan Para Table Tennis Association aims to simultaneously heighten public appreciation for para sports.

Q&A: Selling disruption to a market that hates disruption
Jul 31, 2018
David Blecken

Q&A: Selling disruption to a market that hates disruption

How TBWA Hakuhodo's new Disruption Consulting unit plans to help Japanese companies change.

