TBWA Hakuhodo
'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
The Japanese phrase 'onna no shiawase' centres a woman's happiness first and foremost around being a loving homemaker. It's time for brand communicators to move beyond this constricting definition, according to a language expert with TBWA Hakuhodo.
Listen before you speak: an interpreter's advice to creatives
Profile: TBWA Hakuhodo's Eric Ellefsen facilitates the creative process by working out what's really behind the words that come out of people's mouths.
2019 Cannes contenders: 'Para Pingpong Table' by TBWA Hakuhodo
This rebranding exercise for an athletic association doubled as a platform to help raise interest in under-appreciated para sports.
Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia
Advertising Week: Sports-related sessions at this year's event in Tokyo encouraged brands to be open-minded, adaptable, and realistic about the costs involved in effective sponsorship activation.
Ingenious ping pong tables convey the travails of para athletes
A rebranding for the Japan Para Table Tennis Association aims to simultaneously heighten public appreciation for para sports.
Q&A: Selling disruption to a market that hates disruption
How TBWA Hakuhodo's new Disruption Consulting unit plans to help Japanese companies change.
