Smarties

MMA 2022 Smarties APAC winners announced
Feb 24, 2023
Staff Reporters

MMA 2022 Smarties APAC winners announced

The annual awards celebrating marketing through new technology handed out 90 awards at a gala in Singapore last night.

Photos: MMA Smarties Awards 2018, China edition
Sep 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Photos: MMA Smarties Awards 2018, China edition

Uniqlo China continues its winning streak at the Smarties Awards, the key annual event of the Mobile Marketing Association held this year on 13 Sept in Shanghai's Xintiandi.

Mobile Marketing Association unveils Smarties APAC winners 2017
Nov 17, 2017
Staff Reporters

Mobile Marketing Association unveils Smarties APAC winners 2017

Mindshare, Nike and Bayer AG all win big.

Mobile Marketing Association announces Smarties shortlist
Oct 5, 2016
Staff Reporters

Mobile Marketing Association announces Smarties shortlist

The awards will be held on 28 October.

Mobile Marketing Association presents Smarties APAC
Sep 8, 2014
Staff Reporters

Mobile Marketing Association presents Smarties APAC

SINGAPORE - The Mobile Marketing Association on Friday unveiled the winners of the second annual APAC Smarties Awards at an event in Singapore.

Children and artists join forces in Oz to launch ‘Smarties 8 colours of fun’
Aug 23, 2010
Jane Leung

Children and artists join forces in Oz to launch ‘Smarties 8 colours of fun’

Chocolate candy brand Smarties by Nestle is working with eight children and eight artists to create work inspired by Smarties colours in Australia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

2 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

3 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

4 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

5 Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

8 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%

9 WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

10 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports