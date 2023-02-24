Search
Feb 24, 2023
MMA 2022 Smarties APAC winners announced
The annual awards celebrating marketing through new technology handed out 90 awards at a gala in Singapore last night.
Sep 18, 2018
Photos: MMA Smarties Awards 2018, China edition
Uniqlo China continues its winning streak at the Smarties Awards, the key annual event of the Mobile Marketing Association held this year on 13 Sept in Shanghai's Xintiandi.
Nov 17, 2017
Mobile Marketing Association unveils Smarties APAC winners 2017
Mindshare, Nike and Bayer AG all win big.
Oct 5, 2016
Mobile Marketing Association announces Smarties shortlist
The awards will be held on 28 October.
Sep 8, 2014
Mobile Marketing Association presents Smarties APAC
SINGAPORE - The Mobile Marketing Association on Friday unveiled the winners of the second annual APAC Smarties Awards at an event in Singapore.
Aug 23, 2010
Children and artists join forces in Oz to launch ‘Smarties 8 colours of fun’
Chocolate candy brand Smarties by Nestle is working with eight children and eight artists to create work inspired by Smarties colours in Australia.
