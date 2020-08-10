Singha
Thailand's top local brands: CP Group, Chang Beer and Singha lead the charge
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: But Thai consumers are still less likely to recognise and support established Thai brands much differently from global competitors.
Singha’s Theerathip Mahaguna on conquering the world market
SINGAPORE – Theerathip Mahaguna, senior branding and event officer at Singha, Thailand’s most established beer brand, talks about the brand’s mission to take on the world.
Singha partners with Manchester United to raise its profile globally
BANGKOK - Thai beer brand Singha has teamed up with Manchester United to raise its international profile, appointing Leo Burnett to handle partnership.
Singha partners with Manchester United to raise its profile globally
BANGKOK - Thai beer brand Singha has teamed up with Manchester United to raise its international profile, appointing Leo Burnett to handle partnership.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins