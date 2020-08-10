Singha

Thailand's top local brands: CP Group, Chang Beer and Singha lead the charge
Aug 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Thailand's top local brands: CP Group, Chang Beer and Singha lead the charge

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: But Thai consumers are still less likely to recognise and support established Thai brands much differently from global competitors.

Singha’s Theerathip Mahaguna on conquering the world market
Nov 24, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

Singha’s Theerathip Mahaguna on conquering the world market

SINGAPORE – Theerathip Mahaguna, senior branding and event officer at Singha, Thailand’s most established beer brand, talks about the brand’s mission to take on the world.

Singha partners with Manchester United to raise its profile globally
Jul 28, 2010
Kenny Lim

Singha partners with Manchester United to raise its profile globally

BANGKOK - Thai beer brand Singha has teamed up with Manchester United to raise its international profile, appointing Leo Burnett to handle partnership.

