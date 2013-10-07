Schweppes
Schweppes pops open new branding in Australia
REBRANDING EXERCISES: The new brand identity from Bulletproof Sydney adds bubbles and a simplified version of the soda maker's iconic fountain of 'Schweppervesence'.
Tumbling down snow and grass-covered hills, new Aussie Schweppes' campaign extends classic 'Schweppervescene' positioning
With actors tumbling down snow- and grass-covered hills and plunging into a crystal-clear lake, GPY&R Melbourne has created a new brand campaign for Schweppes Australia, which further explores their longstanding positioning of 'Schweppervescence'.
Schweppes serves up 'Knapsack bartender' campaign, encouraging fearless cocktail mixing
MELBOURNE - Schweppes Australia, together with GPY&R Melbourne and Vice Media, has launched the third episode of 'Knapsack bartender', a part of its larger brand campaign, 'The cocktail revolution'.
