Schweppes

Schweppes pops open new branding in Australia
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Schweppes pops open new branding in Australia

REBRANDING EXERCISES: The new brand identity from Bulletproof Sydney adds bubbles and a simplified version of the soda maker's iconic fountain of 'Schweppervesence'.

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong
Oct 7, 2013
Mike Fromowitz

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Everyone makes mistakes. Even marketers. But it’s especially entertaining when we hear of big brands making them.

Tumbling down snow and grass-covered hills, new Aussie Schweppes' campaign extends classic 'Schweppervescene' positioning
Feb 15, 2013
Staff Reporters

Tumbling down snow and grass-covered hills, new Aussie Schweppes' campaign extends classic 'Schweppervescene' positioning

With actors tumbling down snow- and grass-covered hills and plunging into a crystal-clear lake, GPY&R Melbourne has created a new brand campaign for Schweppes Australia, which further explores their longstanding positioning of 'Schweppervescence'.

Schweppes serves up 'Knapsack bartender' campaign, encouraging fearless cocktail mixing
Dec 21, 2012
Staff Reporters

Schweppes serves up 'Knapsack bartender' campaign, encouraging fearless cocktail mixing

MELBOURNE - Schweppes Australia, together with GPY&R Melbourne and Vice Media, has launched the third episode of 'Knapsack bartender', a part of its larger brand campaign, 'The cocktail revolution'.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

2 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

4 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

5 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

6 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

7 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

8 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

10 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023