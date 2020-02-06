Search
Royal Enfield
Feb 6, 2020
PHD India wins global pitch for Royal Enfield
The motorcycle maker hands its planning and buying duties to the OMG agency across several Europe and APAC markets.
Nov 2, 2010
Royal Enfield Thunderbird inspires Indian men to leave home and find love
Royal Enfield has tasked Wieden+Kennedy Delhi to inspire men in India to leave home and take charge of their independence to attract the attention of the fairer sex.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins